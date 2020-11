Lois Lee (Hendrickson) Heath, 87, of Olathe, KS, passed away November 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side.Memorial service, by invitation only due to Covid regulations, will be held 11 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 Ridgeview Rd., Olathe, KS. Burial follows at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS.Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.