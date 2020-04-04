|
Lois Marie LaRue, 86, of Independence, passed away March 30, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born August 17, 1933 to Eunice and Ethel (Stevens) Bradford in Shirley, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leonard Wayne, in 2014. Lois was also preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, J. C. Bradford of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Hazel Cullum of South Haven, Michigan.
Lois is survived by her two children. Her daughter Karen Leslie lives in Blue Springs and son Terry lives in Overland Park, with his wife, the former Lucy Martinez. She is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Carr of South Haven, Michigan, and two sister-in-law's, Mary Huston, of Joplin, and Helen Turner, of Independence. Lois had three grandchildren, Chad Leslie, married to the former Vickie Khatchadourian, Ryan Leslie, and Isabella LaRue. Additionally, she had three great-grandchildren, who knew her as GG, George, Truman, and Norah.
After Lois raised her 2 children, she worked as a nanny for many years. These children, who knew her as Rue, Dr. Chris Venner, Melissa Yocum, and John Yocum, as well as their children, became family to her, and they remained close throughout her life. She was happiest when she was with her large, extended family. Lois kept in constant contact with every single family member and unconditionally supported everyone.
Lois was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church. She was a 33-year Breast Cancer survivor, in which she was very proud. In her honor, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Kansas and Western Missouri Breast Cancer Foundation.
Because of the recent CDC guidelines, a private burial will take place in the New Salem Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held later this summer.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020