Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Lois Marie Spellman, 82, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday November 20 with a funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 21, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will take place following at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
