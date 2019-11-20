|
|
|
Lois Marie Spellman, 82, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday November 20 with a funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 21, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will take place following at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019