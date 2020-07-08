Alice Randall, 83, of Independence, MO passed away July 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1915 N. Liberty St., Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medical Missions for Christ International, 2787 Hwy 52, Eldon, MO 65026.
Alice was born March 13, 1937 in Eldon, MO to W.D. and Emeline (Upton) Teal. She grew up in Aurora Springs, MO. In 1959, she graduated from Barnes School of Nursing, and in 2000, retired after 40 years in nursing. She held numerous volunteer positions in churches, including playing the piano and teaching Sunday School. Alice had a heart for missions and caring for others. She enjoyed sewing, tending flowers in her garden, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Clyde L. Randall Jr.; brother, Edward Teal; sister, Ruby Deuschle; and son-in-law, Steve Johnston.
Alice is survived by her four children, Mary Beth Wheeler (Chuck), Sandra Allen (Luther), Lynn Patterson (Mike) and Carolyn Johnston; two sisters, Virgie Jarrett (Wayne) and Joyce Enloe (Raymond); ten grandchildren, Eric Wheeler (Leslie), Emily Magers (Derek), Kayla Wylie (Aaron), Luke Allen (Katelyn), Katie Patterson, Alyssa Allen, Kara Johnston, Bradley Patterson, Abby Johnston and Aimee Johnston; great grandchildren, Melanie and Paulina Wheeler, Brayden and Rylan Magers, Layla and Olivia Allen; and many other extended family and friends.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600