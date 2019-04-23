Home

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Country Meadows Baptist Church
4901 Lee's Summit Road
Kansas City, MO
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Country Meadows Baptist Church
4901 Lee's Summit Road
Kansas City, MO
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Kansas City, MO
Lola C. Tate Obituary
Lola C. Tate 91, passed away on April 18, 2019.

Aunt Lola as she was referred to by all that knew her, was born on November 12, 1927 in Chicago Heights IL.

Aunt Lola was survived by her nieces and nephews and two generations that followed.

She moved to Wichita KS with her family in 2017. Prior to that, Aunt Lola was a resident at the Groves Nursing Home in Independence MO. She graduated from Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wheaton College in Wheaton IL. She retired from teaching in the Kansas City school district after three decades, and went back to school for her Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. As a teen, she served a family of Christian Missionaries in Venezuela, and then later in her twenties, she worked with the USO in South Korea. Aunt Lola was a devoted member of her church where she functioned on many committees and played the role of librarian, pianist, teacher, counselor and friend. She will be missed by many.

Aunt Lola's family would like to thank all of her friends and loved ones that supported her through her life especially during this time of remembrances.

Share tributes online at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Floral Hills Funeral Home, 816-353-1218.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2019
