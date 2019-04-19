|
Lola Claire Tate, 91, formerly of Raytown, passed away April 18, 2019.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019, 3:30 p.m. and Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. at Country Meadows Baptist Church, 4901 Lee's Summit Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64136. Graveside Service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Mo.
Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO. 64133, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 19, 2019
