Loren Jon Knudson, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Loren and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 19, 2019