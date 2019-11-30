|
Lorene L. Davis, 87, Independence, MO passed away November 25, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, December 2 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the service at the chapel.
Lorene was born July 19, 1932 in Pocahontas, AR. She owned a janitorial service who maintained facilities at the Standard Oil Refinery in Sugar Creek for eighteen years. She then served as a caregiver for twenty-eight years. She loved cooking and going to church.
Lorene was preceded in death by husbands Laymon Collins, Zack Burton, Hank Davis and four children.
She is survived by daughter Caroline Nevels, Lexington, MO; son James Collins and significant other Cindy Bowen, Independence, MO and many other family members.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 30, 2019