Loretta May (Ethington) Tritle
1937 - 2020
Loretta May Tritle, age 83, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020, with family by her side.

Loretta was born February 6, 1937, in Independence, Missouri, daughter of Zack Albert and Mary Frances (Young) Ethington. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, George W. Tritle, Jr. (Bill) on August 14, 1954, in Independence, Missouri. The couple made their home in Independence, sharing over 45 years together before his passing.

Survivors include her four children, George Tritle, Wanda (Galen) Bever, Sherry (Michael) Lincoln, and Michael (Connie) Tritle; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Vicky) McCoy, Timothy (Jennifer) Crain, Joshua Crain, Matthew Crain, and Christian (Julissa) Tritle; eleven great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Richard Ethington, Harold (Joan) Ethington, Gary (Mary) Ethington, Bobby (Dianna) Ethington and Stanley (Brenda) Ethington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Tritle, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Sounds Church, 2119 N Whitney Rd, Independence, MO 64058.

As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charitable organization of your choice

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Calvary Sounds Church
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
