Loretta May Tritle, age 83, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020, with family by her side.



Loretta was born February 6, 1937, in Independence, Missouri, daughter of Zack Albert and Mary Frances (Young) Ethington. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, George W. Tritle, Jr. (Bill) on August 14, 1954, in Independence, Missouri. The couple made their home in Independence, sharing over 45 years together before his passing.



Survivors include her four children, George Tritle, Wanda (Galen) Bever, Sherry (Michael) Lincoln, and Michael (Connie) Tritle; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Vicky) McCoy, Timothy (Jennifer) Crain, Joshua Crain, Matthew Crain, and Christian (Julissa) Tritle; eleven great-grandchildren; and five brothers, Richard Ethington, Harold (Joan) Ethington, Gary (Mary) Ethington, Bobby (Dianna) Ethington and Stanley (Brenda) Ethington.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Tritle, Jr.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Sounds Church, 2119 N Whitney Rd, Independence, MO 64058.



As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charitable organization of your choice



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store