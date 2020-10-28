Lori Anne Baker, 49 of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600