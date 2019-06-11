|
|
|
Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride 73, of Flagstaff, AZ. (formerly of Blue Springs, MO) passed away June 3, 2019.
Services are 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 15th at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, with visitation to be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride Memorial Fund, payable to her daughter Cecelia Emmerich to defray funeral expenses.
Memories of Lorraine and condolences may be expressed at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel; 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on June 11, 2019
Read More