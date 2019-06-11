Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride

Obituary Flowers

Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride Obituary

Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride 73, of Flagstaff, AZ. (formerly of Blue Springs, MO) passed away June 3, 2019.

Services are 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 15th at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, with visitation to be 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lorraine Brenneman Angotti McBride Memorial Fund, payable to her daughter Cecelia Emmerich to defray funeral expenses.

Memories of Lorraine and condolences may be expressed at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel; 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on June 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.