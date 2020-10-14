1/1
Lorraine F. O'Brien
1934 - 2020
Lorraine F. O'Brien 85, loving Mom and Nonna, passed away on October 11, 2020, in Oak Grove, MO.

Lorraine was born on October 26, 1934 in Russellton, PA, to Giovanni and Giovanna (Virginio) Formento. She graduated from Suitland High School in Suitland, MD, and married Air Force veteran Joseph Robert "Bob" O'Brien in 1955. To this union four children were born. Lorraine retired from the University of MO Engineering Department and volunteered her time with Centerpoint Medical Center. She was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church, then transferred her membership to St. Mark's. She was recently receiving communion with St. Jude in Oak Grove.

As the daughter of Italian immigrants, she learned firsthand how to cook with her heart and soul. The family recalls many happy get-togethers centered around her famous homemade ravioli and spaghetti, marinara sauce, and pizzelles.

Survivors include her four children: Joseph O'Brien, Karen Grissom, Kathleen Johnson (husband Steve), and John O'Brien (wife Sunsia); twelve grandchildren: Christie Crider, Kelley Thompson, Joseph O'Brien, Patrick O'Brien, Scott Grissom, Angela Watson, Kyle Edwards, Curtis Edwards, Jace O'Brien, Colin O'Brien, Mason O'Brien, and Seth O'Brien; eight great-grandchildren: Kambria, Jaden, Lillian, Maddison, Isabella, Lorelei, Whitaker, and Flynne, and three more great-grandchildren on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; daughter-in-law Terri O'Brien; and son-in-law Todd Grissom.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., both Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2001 S. Broadway, Oak Grove, MO 64075. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Woodlawn Cemetery, Independence, MO.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
