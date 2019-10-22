|
Lorraine Gietzen, 91, Independence, MO passed away October 19th, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Friday, October 25th at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055; inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM before Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Blvd. N.E., Atlanta, GA 30319.
Lorraine was born March 30, 1928 in Detroit, MI and graduated from St. Clements High School in Center Line, MI. She was a member of St. Mark's Parish and previously served as organist at St. Mary's and choir director and organist at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic churches. She was an administrative assistant at Rockhurst University until her retirement. She was a certified ceramics instructor and taught ceramics classes out of her home. She also made wedding cakes and enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She made many baby blankets and donated them to her church.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Frank Gietzen, son Richard "Rick" Gietzen and brother Eugene "Gene" Blair.
She is survived by sons Eugene "Gene" Gietzen, Springfield, MO; Loren Gietzen and wife Mary, Independence, MO; eight grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019