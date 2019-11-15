|
|
Louis Manuel Garcia, 66, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
Louis was born on December 28, 1952, along with his twin sister Mary Angela (Maria). They were the first born children of Manuel and Carmen (Barbosa) Garcia. Until their father returned from the service, the twins lived with their maternal grandparents and many aunts who adored them and were a great help to their mother.
Louis was raised in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in 1971. He attended Phillips University in Enid, OK and graduated from Rockhurst College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1977. Louis joined the service and was stationed at Vance Air Force Base from 1971-1975, serving as a Medical Service Specialist. He was honorably discharged from Vance AFB as a Staff Sergeant. Louis later continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves until 1993.
In 2004, he completed the basic police training program and graduated from the Western Missouri Regional Police Academy, at the Blue River Community College. He was elected president of the class. Louis served as an officer at both Randolph and Odessa, MO. His dream was to achieve the rank of Captain. Chief Josh Thompson, Odessa PD, made that dream a reality by swearing him in shortly before he passed away. He also became a Deputy Sheriff of Lafayette County. Louis was a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Louis was employed with KCP&L for 38 years. He retired in 2015, as an Operations Supervisor at the Sibley power plant. Soon after retiring, he spent three years caring for his beloved mother. He continued until his own health would not permit.
Louis married his life-long friend Carol Kvasnicka in 2004. They made their home in Blue Springs, MO Louis had a great sense of humor that remained even as he bravely faced his darkest hours.
Louis is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Carrie Titus and Theresa Smith; step-sons, Brett and Michael Fleming and step-daughter Jennifer Janzen. His six grandchildren: Trent, Sidney and Isabella Smith, Mandy Forkner, Sierra Riley Brannon Young and Blake Morgan; five step-grandchildren: Brooke, Luke, Ben and Rachel Janzen and Abigale Fleming. He is also survived by his mother, Carmen (Barbosa) Garcia; siblings, Maria Patrick, Barbara Vodopest, Adrian Garcia, Charles Garcia, Mona Moor and Victor Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Garcia and his twin brothers Jerry and Joseph Garcia.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and aides of Units 41 and 42, of the University of Kansas Medical Center, for their compassionate care and dedication throughout his journey there.
The family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will commence at 2 p.m. at the chapel, with full military honors immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, Kansas City, MO. Burial will be held at a later date at Swan Lake Memorial Park, Grain Valley, MO.
Memories of Louis and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 15, 2019