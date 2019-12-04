|
Louise B. Copridge-Ragland, 74, of Independence, Missouri, died November 27, 2019, at her home.
Louise was born November 16, 1945, in Independence, Missouri, a graduate of William High School, retired from Jackson County, Missouri Department of Civil Records after 38 plus years of service.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, with services at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 116 E. White Oak, Independence, Missouri. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Independence, Missouri.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019