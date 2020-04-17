|
Lowell "Cecil" Davis 91 of Independence, Mo passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughters on April 14, 2020 at Villages of Jackson Creek Memory Care.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private graveside service Saturday, April 18, 2020 for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Cecil was born November 22, 1928 in Smithville, Arkansas the 10th child of Garland and Margaret (King) Davis. He worked on the family farm until he met and married the love of his life Helen E. Ratliff on September 27, 1947. After a brief move to Illinois they relocated to Kansas City, Kansas. Out of this union came two daughters, Regina Marie and Damita Lynn. He worked as a foreman for Gustin Bacon Certain Teed Saint Gobain for 19 years. In 1969 they moved to Miami, Florida where he worked as a finish carpenter for a family friend. In 1976 they moved to Rolla, Missouri and eventually on to Independence, Missouri in 1979. He then went to work for his nephew, owner of Ratliff Builders until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed working outside in his yard, and had the most beautiful dandelion free yard in his neighborhood. Many neighbors and passersby paid him compliments on it. He also had a workshop in which he enjoyed woodworking and making crafts for his family. Cecil and Helen embraced faith in Christ and were baptized in 1990 at Fellowship Baptist Church of Independence, MO under the teaching of Pastor Al West. Both enjoyed serving there for years until Helen's battle with Parkinson's disease prevented them from attending regularly. Members of his family take great comfort in knowing he loved the Lord and was confident of where he was going when his journey on this earth ended.
He is survived by his daughter Regina Rasmussen (husband Gail) of Independence, Mo., daughter Damita Karle (husband Michael) of Independence, Mo, grandson Ryan Rasmussen (wife Kimbry) of Pleasant Hill, Mo., granddaughter Ashley Slatten (husband Todd) of Independence, Mo., grandson Tyler Davis (Alicia Dykes) of Louisburg, Ks., six great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cole and Bella Rasmussen, Lily Slatten, Colin Dykes and Harper Davis.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Helen, his parents Garland and Margaret Davis, six sisters, three brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 17, 2020