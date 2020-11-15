Loyd was born June 4, 1927 in Cainsville, MO, Veteran Loyd McLain was once again called to serve on Wednesday November 11, 2020.



Loyd was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine McLain, Sister Lillian Hake, Brother Don McLain and his wife Norma Kay, brother in law Ivan Stoklasa and Grandson Thom Adkins.



He is survived by his brother Richard McLain, sister Shirley Stoklasa, son Tom McLain, son Bruce McLain and his wife Rosemary, Daughter Shawn McLain, Grandson Daniel Gwadera and his wife Baylee and their kids, Colden and Evelyn.



A visitation will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, MO, Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Cain Cemetery in Mercer County, MO Thursday November 19 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to pray for Loyd and his family. May there be happiness in the fact that he is with old friends and peace in the fact that we will see him again.



If you are looking to provide, please consider donating to the Veterans Community Project in Loyd's honor: Veterans Community Project, 8900 Troost Avenue Kansas City, MO 64131, 816-599-6503



