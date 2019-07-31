|
|
Lucille H. Johnson, 94, Independence, MO passed away July 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
The family requests contributions to the , 4126, 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208.
Lucille was born June 28, 1925 in Fallsville, AR and grew up in Bartlesville, OK. She and her family moved to Independence, MO in 1956. She began her career at B & L Concessions which serviced the area racing tracks in the early 1960s and then started working with Volume Services at the Royals and Chiefs games in 1966. She was an employee for over fifty years and last worked at the Independence Events Center. She possessed a strong Christian faith. Most of all, she loved her family.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Ray Johnson and daughter Linda Twyman.
She is survived by son Lorin Johnson and wife Pat, Pomme De Terre, MO; daughter Janice Tann and husband John; sons James Johnson; Larry Johnson and Teresa Kilgore, all of Independence, MO; son Norman Johnson and wife Roxanne, Blue Springs, MO; son Alan D. Johnson and wife Kelly; daughter Cynthia L. Moss, all of Independence, MO; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on July 31, 2019