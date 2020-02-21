|
|
Lucille Marie Sauls, 90, of Independence, MO passed away February 17, 2020.
Visitation will be 9-10am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 10am at the chapel.
Lucille will be laid to rest next to her loving husband of 67 years, Robert Earl Sauls, who preceded her in death on November 30, 2019.
Lucille was born on December 13, 1929 in Bynumville, MO to William and Cecilia (Haupert) Stallman. She was Catholic by faith and had attended St. Mary's. She was employed with the Independence School District as a Cafeteria Manager for over 23 years and retired from Palmer Jr. High in 1992. Lucille was a devoted wife and mother. She had an amazing green thumb when it came to gardening. Flowers, vegetables and fruit was always growing in abundance. Her children remember fondly the jams, jellies and vegetables that were canned every year. Lucille always made sure that the family always had fresh baked pie, cake or cookies on the counter. In her spare time, Lucille was very artistic, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. After retirement she enjoyed travel with her husband. Lucille was greatly loved and will be forever missed.
Survivors include: son Mark Sauls; son Matt Sauls; daughter Annette Chapman; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; dog Bella, a large extended family and many friends.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Anthony Sauls, four legged family Shaggy Dog, Whiskers, Bruiser and Sassy.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020