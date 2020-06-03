Lucille Veronica Wilkerson, 92 of Independence, MO passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday May 31, 2020.
Lou was born one of eight children on September 10, 1927, in Tipton, KS to Ann (Eck) and Nick Thummel. She and William Don Wilkerson, the love of her life, were married on November 4, 1947 at Bonaface Church in Tipton, KS. They were married for 66 years. Don and Lou built their home in Independence, MO where they raised their 4 children, Gary Linda, Cindy and Terrie. Lou devoted her life to taking care of her family. Her home was a source of pride, always clean and beautifully decorated. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, writing letters and traveling. Lou was a generous, loving person that always put others before herself.
Lou is survived by; brothers, Clarence Thummel, Ralph Thummel, Elmer Thummel and a sister, Dotty Cowles; a son, Gary Wilkerson and wife Suzanne of Overland Park, KS; daughters, Linda Ham and husband Mike of Franklin, TN, Cindy Neef and husband Frank of Seagrove, NC and Terrie Pitts and husband Gary of Merriam, KS; grandchildren, Matt, Kristin, Casey, Chris, Gabe, Danielle and Marc; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Joey, Tanner, Ryan H., Ryan W., Layla, Stella, Aspen and Lillian Lucille.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family suggests donation in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 123 W. Kansas Ave., Independence, MO 64050 or to Harvesters Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Ave, Kansas City, MO 64129.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
Lou was born one of eight children on September 10, 1927, in Tipton, KS to Ann (Eck) and Nick Thummel. She and William Don Wilkerson, the love of her life, were married on November 4, 1947 at Bonaface Church in Tipton, KS. They were married for 66 years. Don and Lou built their home in Independence, MO where they raised their 4 children, Gary Linda, Cindy and Terrie. Lou devoted her life to taking care of her family. Her home was a source of pride, always clean and beautifully decorated. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, writing letters and traveling. Lou was a generous, loving person that always put others before herself.
Lou is survived by; brothers, Clarence Thummel, Ralph Thummel, Elmer Thummel and a sister, Dotty Cowles; a son, Gary Wilkerson and wife Suzanne of Overland Park, KS; daughters, Linda Ham and husband Mike of Franklin, TN, Cindy Neef and husband Frank of Seagrove, NC and Terrie Pitts and husband Gary of Merriam, KS; grandchildren, Matt, Kristin, Casey, Chris, Gabe, Danielle and Marc; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Joey, Tanner, Ryan H., Ryan W., Layla, Stella, Aspen and Lillian Lucille.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family suggests donation in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 123 W. Kansas Ave., Independence, MO 64050 or to Harvesters Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Ave, Kansas City, MO 64129.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 3, 2020.