Lucy E. Graybill, Independence, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.
Lucy was born October 9, 1938 to Elbert and Louella Luff in Independence, MO. She graduated from Chrisman High School in 1956. She married Keith L. Graybill in 1958. Lucy graduated from Central Missouri State University with a teaching degree and taught elementary school at the Independence School District and then the Fort Osage School District.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Keith Graybill, two brothers, Richard and Henry Luff, and three sisters, Ruth Nunn, Shirley Luff, and Laura Parker.
She is survived by her four children: Michael (Renee), Marcia (Jared), Keith Jr. "Vern" (Angie) and Daryl. Other survivors are two sisters, Charlotte Anderson and Marilyn Luff, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Glendale Restoration Church, 17803 Susquehanna Ridge, Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020