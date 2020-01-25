Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Glendale Restoration Church
17803 Susquehanna Ridge
Independence, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Graybill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy E. (Luff) Graybill


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy E. (Luff) Graybill Obituary
Lucy E. Graybill, Independence, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home.

Lucy was born October 9, 1938 to Elbert and Louella Luff in Independence, MO. She graduated from Chrisman High School in 1956. She married Keith L. Graybill in 1958. Lucy graduated from Central Missouri State University with a teaching degree and taught elementary school at the Independence School District and then the Fort Osage School District.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Keith Graybill, two brothers, Richard and Henry Luff, and three sisters, Ruth Nunn, Shirley Luff, and Laura Parker.

She is survived by her four children: Michael (Renee), Marcia (Jared), Keith Jr. "Vern" (Angie) and Daryl. Other survivors are two sisters, Charlotte Anderson and Marilyn Luff, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Glendale Restoration Church, 17803 Susquehanna Ridge, Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -