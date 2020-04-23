|
|
Lynda Metzler, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Pacific Grove, California on April 15, 2020. For the last two years, Lynda battled cancer and even had it nearly beat for a time.
Just as she lived her life, she gave the fight her all. She will be forever memorialized in the hearts of all she interacted. A celebration of her life will be planned for later this summer in Kansas City, Missouri, please contact [email protected] for updates on event details.
Lynda was born December 25, 1949 to Ernest and Charlotte Corson who were then stationed with the Air Force in Virginia. It was a childhood spent living in memorable places. She often spoke fondly of their time in the small English village of Middleton Cheney before her family finally settled down on the family farm up in Hesper, Iowa for Lynda's high school years. She married David Martin Andrew Metzler of Atherton, Missouri on June 5, 1971 and they raised three boys, Christopher, Timothy and Anthony, in the Kansas City area. Soon after David's passing in 2003, Lynda completed her Masters in education and saw her youngest off to college before relocating to Richland, Missouri. Once she moved to the Ozarks she transitioned from classroom teaching to specializing as a speech implementer. She served in the field of education for over 30 years and then retired oceanside to be near family in Pacific Grove, California.
Lynda was an always loving mother, nana/grandma, wife, teacher, lifelong student, believer, gracious host, gregarious introvert, and thoughtful adventurer. She was an enduring teacher and mentor to those around her. Lynda was the first to lend a hand, support someone in a time of need, or promote an optimistic view of the world. She was an active and dedicated Baha'i since joining the Faith in 1969, always teaching children's classes or promoting the Cause. Her comforting and giving nature has ensured that she will live on, happily, in the memories of not only her family, but also the myriad of people whose hearts she touched. The world is a better place as a result of her life.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family (sons Christopher Metzler, Timothy Metzler, and Anthony Metzler, daughter-in-laws Nadja Mark-Metzler, Jennifer Redner, and Andrea Jordan, and grandchildren Keanu Ramos, Dylan Metzler and Zahra Lynda Mark-Metzler) request that you follow Lynda's example by helping someone else (family, friend, neighbor, or stranger) in whatever ways you can.
Live the life you want, with others in mind, but do so always with hope, a genuine kindness, and of course, love. That was Lynda.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020