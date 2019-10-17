Home

New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
Lynwood G. "Lyn" Holser


1935 - 2019
Lynwood G. "Lyn" Holser Obituary

Lynwood "Lyn" G. Hosler, 83, of Oak Grove, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial at New Salem Cemetery.

Lynwood was born November 15, 1935 in Roseville, MI, to Willard B.H. & Ada Belle (Stewart) Hosler. He was a Deacon in the RLDS Church. Lyn worked at Mesco & Ronson as a Welder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and vacations in MN. Lyn enjoyed family gatherings.

Lynwood was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cheryl Hosler in 2016, 3 sisters: Dessie Shimel, Vida Shimel, Ava Hosler; 4 brothers: Victor Hosler, Bill Hosler, George Hosler and Merle Hosler.

Lynwood is survived by his son, George Hosler & wife, Erin, of Lenexa, KS; daughter: Adele Hall & husband, Lance, of Kansas City, MO; three grandchildren: Lexxie & Bella Hall, and Mia Hosler and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2019
