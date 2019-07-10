|
|
Madeline Grace Lipari, 86, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at KC Hospice House.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m.; burial of ashes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64145.
Madeline was born March 28, 1933 in Denver, Colorado, to George & Grace (Gailing) Wilson. She was married to her husband Anthony for 60 years. Madeline retired from K-Mart. She moved to St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs in March 2018, where she made many many friends. Madeline enjoyed watching her soaps and game shows, doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, reading her daily devotionals, and her Bible. She looked forward to Thursdays when she got her hair done, went to lunch, and then the Casino.
Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony M. Lipari; her son, Michael W. Lipari; son-in-law, James Lund; and her parents.
Madeline is survived by her daughters: Connie Hubbard (Roger) and Antonette Lund; sons: Sammy G. Lipari (Debi) and Anthony "Nino" Lipari (Julie); daughter-in-law, Debbie Lipari; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019