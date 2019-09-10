|
|
|
Mamie Sue Tiller, 75, a resident of Oak Grove, MO passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel. Sue's family would like to thank all the nursing staff that cared for her at St. Mary's Village.
Memories of Sue and words of comfort for the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019