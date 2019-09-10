Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Tiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Sue Tiller

Send Flowers
Mamie Sue Tiller Obituary

Mamie Sue Tiller, 75, a resident of Oak Grove, MO passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Village in Blue Springs, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel. Sue's family would like to thank all the nursing staff that cared for her at St. Mary's Village.

Memories of Sue and words of comfort for the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.