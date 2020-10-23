Marcelaine Ruth Griffel, 92, formerly of Independence, died October 19, 2020 at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, MO.



She was born August 5, 1928 at Alma, MO to Edwin and Hilda (Miller) Kempfe. She married Olen Eugene Griffel on June 19, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Alma, MO.



They lived in Independence, MO, and she stayed home to start their family. They were charter members of the new Ascension Lutheran Church. After the children were in school, she went back to work, starting as a loan cashier at Associates Financial in Independence, MO, then as Office Manager for a pediatrician in Kansas City, MO. In 1978, they moved to Excelsior Springs, MO. She served as 2nd Vice President of the LWML of the Kansas City North Zone for 6 years. In 1987 they started spending the winter months in Yuma, Az. They moved to Higginsville in June, 1995 and to Braymer in 2016.



She is survived by: Her husband of 71 years; Daughters: Cheryl Schwindt (Thomas) Cynthia Griffel; Sister: Frances Klaustermeyer (Donald); Son-in-law: Thomas Groff; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gayle Groff; twin brothers, Harlan and Harold Kempfe; two great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Higginsville, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery.



Memorials may be to Immanuel Lutheran Church Handicap Fund.



