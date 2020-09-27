

Margaret "Sis" Cora Edith Stewart, 91, of Bates City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO; burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.



Sis was born January 15, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of John and Freda V. (VanCamp) Hedrick. She married Emmett T. Stewart on February 17, 1951. Sis enjoyed antique shopping and collected antiques, Precious Moments, Hummels, and David Winters houses. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Emmett traveled to Alaska by car, driving over 9000 miles. Sis loved the KC Royals and playing Bingo. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Sis was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard and Danny Hedrick.



Her survivors include her husband of 69 years, Emmett, of the home; daughter, Susan Chasteen (Steve); son, David Stewart (Kari); four grandchildren: Andrew Chasteen, Nikole Chasteen, Amber Dawson (Andrew), and Emily Stewart; great-grandson, Bhren Dawson; two sisters: Joann Hibler and Doris Nichelson; and brother, JD Hedrick (Carol).



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



