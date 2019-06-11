|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Garrett Rudolph Arnold, 69, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 16, 1950 to Glen and Alberta (Long) Garrett in Vinton, IA.
Margaret graduated from Paseo High School in 1968 and received her Associates of Arts Degree from Penn Valley Community College in Kansas City, MO. She attended church at The Road in Blue Springs. Margaret was united in marriage to James Arnold on January 4, 2014 in Blue Springs. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survived by her husband, James Arnold of Blue Springs, MO, children, Nathan Rudolph (Abby) of Blue Springs, MO, Brian Rudolph (Julie) of Blue Springs, MO, Adam Rudolph (Winny) of South Korea, Aaron Rudolph (Kellie) of Blue Springs, MO, Sarah Mayfield (Mike) of Lee's Summit, MO; grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Penelope, Janalee, Felix, Liam; nephews, Lee Dilley of Independence, MO, Jon Dilley of Cleveland, OH; brother, Gilbert Garrett (Patricia) of Cedar Rapids, IA.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" Rudolph; parents, Glen and Alberta Garrett; sister, Martha Dilley; brother, Gene Barnes.
The family will receive friends and family from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Memories of Margaret and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers Funeral Chapel; 816-229-3276.
Published in The Examiner on June 11, 2019