Margaret Joyce "Peggy" Summa, 87, of Independence, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A memorial visitation to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10-12 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055.
Peggy was born on August 30, 1932 in Nebraska City, NE to Harry and Alice Carstens. She was a graduate of Centerville, IA High School, and Northwest Missouri State Teachers College in Maryville, MO. She taught school in Leon, Iowa and physical education at Central Missouri State College in Independence, MO. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Peggy married Billy F. Summa on February 27, 1958, recently celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary. Together they attended the summer Olympic Games in Montreal, Quebec, and Seoul, South Korea.
Peggy is survived by her husband Billy Summa, nephew, Scott (Karen) Vidas of Vero Beach FL, and nieces, Pam Willis, of Maryville, MO and Ann (Michael) Rondo, of West Palm Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Teresa and Beverly, and her brother, Edwin.
Contributions can be made in her honor to The Truman Heartland Community Foundation Bill and Margaret Summa Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 27, 2019