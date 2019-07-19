|
|
Margaret L. Golding Burt, 81, passed away July 16, 2019 on her birthday.
Margaret (Midge to her siblings) was born in Lamar, MO to John and Lucinda Marshall. Margaret was Mom to over 30 foster children one being Penny Snipes. She spent most of her life in Independence, finishing High School in 1956 at William Chrisman and Moved to Florida in 2015. Margaret was a very kind, compassionate, and loving person to all. She will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband Lee Golding of 50 years and Harry Burt her husband of 5 years.
She is survived by siblings and spouses Dianna and Joe Duley, Joseph and Carol Marshall, Linda and Dave Money, Kenneth and Zola Marshall, Patricia and Dave Barnes and Christina and Bill Boynton. Daughter Gloria and Leonard Best and son David and Sherry Golding; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren from the Golding side. 6 step-children Dorothy and Dennis Myers; Mary Ann Burt; Buddy Burt; Maxine and Bruce Moore; Alice and Tim Redding; Cecilia and Nancy Carter; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren from Burt side.
Memorial Service from 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Lee Haven Community Center, 111 SE Grand Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.
For cards or condolences send to Gloria Best, 62 Karat Path, Palm Coast, FL 32164 or Dianna Duley at 12603 E. Bowen Ave., Independence, MO 64055. May send email to [email protected] to be shared with family.
Published in The Examiner on July 19, 2019