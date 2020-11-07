1/
Margaret Mary (Franze) Thornton
1925 - 2020
Margaret Mary Thornton, 95, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at New Mark Care Center, Kansas City, MO.

Margaret was born January 24, 1925 to Aloys and Martha Franze in Frankfort/Main, Germany. She was the second oldest of six children, Monika, Margaret, Bernie and Clemons (twins), Felizitas, and Christoph.

Margaret met her husband; Sidney Thornton, in Germany, when he was stationed there in World War ll. Margaret and Sidney were married in 1947 and spent their lives in the Independence-Fairmount area. Margaret worked in the health care field as a dedicated physical therapy assistant, working for St. Mary's hospital and Occupational Health Services. Margaret and Sydney were members of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Independence, Missouri.

Margaret is survived by her brother Christoph in Germany.

Preceding her in death is her husband Sydney, her parents, Aloys and Martha Franze, along with her sisters and brothers Monika, Bernie, Clemons and Felicitas.

A private funeral will be held at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
