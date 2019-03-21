|
Margaret Nan McArthur (Hobbs), 78 of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019.
Margaret was born in Bruton, AL to Frank and Arie Hobbs and grew up in Century, FL. She moved to Independence when she was 19. Margaret spent many years in the travel industry which allowed her to travel the world. In later years she worked at the Jackson County courthouse. She was fun loving, outgoing and loved by many.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dan Hobbs and her loving husband of 53 years Jerry, who passed away March 15, 2019.
She is survived by her two sons, Craig (Rhonda) and Matt (Jenny), three grandchildren, Rachel, Trenton and Danny and three sisters Mable Hughes, Edna Earl Barnes and Margie Russell, all of Florida.
A casual celebration of her and Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the IAFF Independence Fire Fighters union hall (320 E Pacific Ave, Independence, MO) from 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2019