1/
Margie L. (Akins) Dorth
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margie L. (Akins) Dorth, 93 of Independence, Mo passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Shangri-La Living Center.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Bear Creek, MO. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m., Friday morning at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Margie was born September 16, 1927 in Fair Play, MO to Travis and Ruth (Rickman) Akins. She grew up in Fair Play and moved to the Kansas City area in her early 20's. She raised her children and was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed a strong faith, helping others and most of all, spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by; a grandson, Steve Powers and his wife Tamla of Independence; a sister, Joetta Fleeman of Fair Play, MO and 4 great-grandchildren, Valarie, Brian, Nichole and Rachelle.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lonnie, 2 daughters, Brenda Powers and Carol Burkhart, a granddaughter, Stephanie Powers, a sister, Daisy Griffin and a brother, Wilbert Akins.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lindley Prairie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved