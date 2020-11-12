Margie L. (Akins) Dorth, 93 of Independence, Mo passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Shangri-La Living Center.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Bear Creek, MO. The family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m., Friday morning at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Margie was born September 16, 1927 in Fair Play, MO to Travis and Ruth (Rickman) Akins. She grew up in Fair Play and moved to the Kansas City area in her early 20's. She raised her children and was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed a strong faith, helping others and most of all, spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by; a grandson, Steve Powers and his wife Tamla of Independence; a sister, Joetta Fleeman of Fair Play, MO and 4 great-grandchildren, Valarie, Brian, Nichole and Rachelle.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lonnie, 2 daughters, Brenda Powers and Carol Burkhart, a granddaughter, Stephanie Powers, a sister, Daisy Griffin and a brother, Wilbert Akins.
