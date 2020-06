Margie Mary Lewis, 78, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully May 31, 2020 at her homeFuneral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.Memories of Margie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.