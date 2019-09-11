Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Margret Lucille Summers-Walker

Margret Lucille Summers-Walker Obituary

Margret Walker, 93 of Kansas City, MO, passed away at home on September 5, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Speaks Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will be in Brooking Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m., Saturday at the chapel prior to the services.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019
