Maria Crawford, 72, of Bates City, MO, passed away June 11, 2020.



A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Rd., Kansas City, MO 64156.



