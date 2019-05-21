|
|
Maria Sullivan of Melbourne FL, formerly Independence, passed away on May 01, 2019, at 10:59 p.m.
My Maria leaves behind myself, Michael Sullivan, her forever husband, and her dear Sister Dawn Thompson. And her two nephews, Andrew and Brett Hollon of whom were dear to her heart, a great nephew Asher Hollon, and two great nieces Weslie and Lacey Hollon.
My Maria is preceded by her Father Thomas Thompson (2006), and Mother Bonnie Adams (1968).
Services will be held on May 24th, at 10:00 a.m., at the White Chapel Funeral Home, in Gladstone Mo. at 6600 NE Antioch Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St Jude's Children's Research Center.
Arrangements entrusted to White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019