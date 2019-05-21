Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Thompson) Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria (Thompson) Sullivan Obituary

Maria Sullivan of Melbourne FL, formerly Independence, passed away on May 01, 2019, at 10:59 p.m.

My Maria leaves behind myself, Michael Sullivan, her forever husband, and her dear Sister Dawn Thompson. And her two nephews, Andrew and Brett Hollon of whom were dear to her heart, a great nephew Asher Hollon, and two great nieces Weslie and Lacey Hollon.

My Maria is preceded by her Father Thomas Thompson (2006), and Mother Bonnie Adams (1968).

Services will be held on May 24th, at 10:00 a.m., at the White Chapel Funeral Home, in Gladstone Mo. at 6600 NE Antioch Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St Jude's Children's Research Center.

Arrangements entrusted to White Chapel Funeral Home, 816-452-8419.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now