Services Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St. S Independence , MO 64055 (816) 373-3600 Resources More Obituaries for Marian Fields Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marian Fields

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Marian Fields, 67 of Independence, Missouri, died April 7, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, Missouri, surrounded by many family members.



She died of a very rare cancer, which she fought well for two years, making numerous trips to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, and undergoing some drastic surgeries.



Marian was born on July 24, 1951 in Coffeyville, KS, to Joe Q. and Betty A. (Miller) Fields. She came 12 minutes ahead of her twin sister, Mary Jane. Marian grew up in different cities in Kansas and Missouri, attending both Catholic and Public schools. She graduated from Ruskin High School, Hickman Mills, MO in 1969. After high school, she worked several years at the O'Flaherty Real Estate firm. She was an active member in several Civic and Professional groups. She was one of the youngest women to become President of the Women's Chamber of Commerce in 1984. In 1979, she received her SRA designation, becoming the only woman who was a designated appraiser in the Kansas City area. She went on to become the first female president of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, and after the SREA merged with the other professional Real Estate Appraisal organization, to form the Appraisal Institute, Marian became the only appraiser who served as president for both organizations. Marian was also an active member and President of the Commercial Real Estate Women's organization (CREW).



In 1993, Marian received a bachelor's degree from Park University, graduating with honors. Marian went on to become one of the few women who held a designation as a Commercial Appraiser. In 2004, she received an award to recognize her contributions to the real estate industry in general, and to the appraisal profession. Marian finished her career working as an appraiser for the GSA. She started there in 2009, and she had very much enjoyed the job and the people with whom she worked. Marian belonged to several organizations, but most enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, and she served on the Board of Directors, as well as being President of the Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity organization. In addition to that organization, Marian also enjoyed working as a volunteer for Special Olympics. She was a recipient of the Volunteer of Distinction Award given by the Appraisal Institute to recognize members who made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer work.



Marian never married or had children, but she was very close to her family, and she is survived by her twin sister, Mary Jane, five brothers, Gregory, Hal (Iris), Joe (Carrie), Mike and Chris (George). She cherishes the relationship she has with her eight nieces and nephews and her 15 great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Q. Fields (2001) and Betty A. Fields (1992).



A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church at 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence at 11 a.m. The Visitation will also be at St. Mark's Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to either Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, or St. Marks, Catholic Church.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries