The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Ingersoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian "Irene" Ingersoll


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marian "Irene" Ingersoll Obituary
Marian "Irene" Ingersoll, 72, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, also at Speaks Suburban Chapel.

Irene was one of four children born to Marion and Gladys (Helm) Bolton on November 20, 1946 in Independence, MO. After high school, Irene started dental assistant school, though she ultimately found her place doing massage therapy and after completion of training, Irene started working for herself. Irene was a kind, polite woman who never put herself before others. She lived a healthy, natural lifestyle and her passion was healing people through touch and massage therapy.

Irene is survived by a son, Vince (Lisa) Ingersoll; grandson, Aaron Ingersoll; granddaughter, Christine (Ingersoll) Caley and husband, Dalton; great-grandson, Zayne Eugene Caley; sisters, Mary (Myron) Andes and Della (Pat) Briggs; and a nephew, Myron Andes Jr.

She is preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Shirley Gerber; and a brother, JW Bolton.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now