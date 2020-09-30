Mariellen Sue Malensek, 77, passed away peacefully in the company of her loved ones on September 27, 2020 at her home. She moved on from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior after fighting a lengthy but patient battle against many health issues.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service pending.
Sue was born the daughter of Leroy and Maggie (Thompson) Crawford on May 11, 1943 in the family farm home in Liberal, MO. Leroy worked for Pratt and Whitney, later Bendix Corporation in Kansas City, MO. Leroy then moved into Real Estate and they settled full time in the Kansas City area. Sue's father, Leroy, passed away when she was very young, and Sue was raised by her mother Maggie. Maggie was a teacher at the country school until she began raising the kids. Sue graduated from Central High School in 1961. Sue met her husband William "Bill" Doyen Malensek on a date arranged by close friends. Bill was driving a new Plymouth Sport Fury and with that and his good looks, Sue was convinced. They hit it off and the two were married on September 12, 1965 at Church of Jesus Christ Seventh Day in Kansas City. They were married for 55 wonderful years with beautiful memories shared among family and friends.
Sue was very creative by nature. She started a cake decorating business around the time they were married. Sue made elaborate and detailed wedding and birthday cakes and delighted people with her gift. She also was a painter in acrylic and loved to create art for holiday scenes for the family. Shortly after Bill and Sue were married, she took classes to become a hairstylist. Sue continued as a stylist throughout her life working for Dillard's in a hair salon and in a beauty shop out of her home. Sue cared for everyone and this shone through in her conversations with people as she worked on their hair. Sue was an amazing wife to her husband Bill. She spent her life devoted to Bill and the family. "Bill and Sue" became the expression to refer to them truly as one. They had many common interests and some that were unique, but they shared them together just the same. During her life, Sue developed a love for collecting antiques and attending garage sales. She has a gift of love and care that she shared with her husband and family and was appreciated by all.
Sue was preceded in death by her brothers Wilford, Pat, Edwin, and Sam Crawford.
Sue is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bill, her elder brother Jack Crawford, her son Robert Malensek and wife Brooke, and her daughter Mary Ann (Malensek) Young and husband Randall. Sue has four grandchildren Taylor and Hunter, sons of Bob and Brooke and Andrew and Miranda, son and daughter to Mary and Randall.
