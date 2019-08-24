The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Frances (Baggett) Wallis


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marilyn Frances (Baggett) Wallis Obituary
Marilyn Frances Wallis passed away at home on August 21, 2019 in Independence, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO. Service will start at 2 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Longview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Marilyn was born in Poyen, Arkansas in 1933 to William and Valah Baggett. Marilyn lived her younger years in Arkansas and Louisiana. She loved sports and was proud to have played basketball in high school. She married the love of her life, Don Wallis. Don's work with the railroad brought them to Kansas City where they raised their three loving daughters. Marilyn loved the Lord and lived her life serving others. Cooking was her specialty and she had a fun sense of humor.

Her six grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke), Amber (Marc), Ashley, Andy (Lea), Heather, and Melissa (Michael), ten great-grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild were her pride and joy. She will be truly missed and survived by her sister, Marge; her brothers, Gerald, Darrell, and Jim Baggett; her children, Mona (Jimi), Theresa (David); grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Don; eldest daughter, Donna, son-in-law John; granddaughter Ashley; her parents; and three other brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now