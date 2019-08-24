|
|
Marilyn Frances Wallis passed away at home on August 21, 2019 in Independence, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO. Service will start at 2 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Longview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Marilyn was born in Poyen, Arkansas in 1933 to William and Valah Baggett. Marilyn lived her younger years in Arkansas and Louisiana. She loved sports and was proud to have played basketball in high school. She married the love of her life, Don Wallis. Don's work with the railroad brought them to Kansas City where they raised their three loving daughters. Marilyn loved the Lord and lived her life serving others. Cooking was her specialty and she had a fun sense of humor.
Her six grandchildren, Jeremy (Brooke), Amber (Marc), Ashley, Andy (Lea), Heather, and Melissa (Michael), ten great-grandchildren and her one great-great grandchild were her pride and joy. She will be truly missed and survived by her sister, Marge; her brothers, Gerald, Darrell, and Jim Baggett; her children, Mona (Jimi), Theresa (David); grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Don; eldest daughter, Donna, son-in-law John; granddaughter Ashley; her parents; and three other brothers.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019