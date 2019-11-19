|
Marilyn Hermine Wismer Kettlewell, 87, of Independence, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Groves.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10am. Entombment will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.8
Marilyn was born February 18, 1932 in Amherstburg, Essex County, Ontario, Canada, to Theodore Darwin Wismer and Annie Alethea Mills Wismer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Max Victor Kettlewell.
Marilyn is survived by two brothers and a sister: Darwin Wismer (Ethel), Gerald Wismer (Barbara),and Lucienna Pattison (Desmond), all of Amherstburg Ontario. Marilyn leaves behind five children: Paul Mark Kettlewell (Kim) Independence, Christopher Max
Kettlewell (Lisa) Independence, Theodore James Kettlewell (Susanna) Columbia, David Brian Kettlewell, Independence, and Janey Marlene Bredeman (Jim) Blue Springs. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Alicia Selsor Independence, Melody Burks Columbia, Kaley Garza Kansas City, Mark Kettlewell Prairie Village KS, Lisa Marie Kettlewell Kansas City, Clayton Kettlewell Minneapolis MN, Crystal Reckman North Kansas City, Benjamin Kettlewell Raytown, Jenny Johnson St Louis, Mary Kettlewell Austin, TX, Kate Lines Severance CO, Sarah Beth Waterman Raytown, Olivia Bredeman Blue Springs, Clarissa Bredeman Blue Springs, and 17 great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019