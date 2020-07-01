Marilyn J. (Gaignat) McGee
1938 - 2020
Marilyn J. McGee, 81, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Luke's East Hospital, Lee's Summit, MO.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO, 64156.

Memories of Shirley and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.


Published in The Examiner on Jul. 1, 2020.
