Marilyn J. McGee, 81, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Luke's East Hospital, Lee's Summit, MO.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO, 64156.
meyersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements: Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 1, 2020.