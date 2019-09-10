Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Christian Church of Independence
125 S. Pleasant St
Independence, MO
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church of Independence
25 S. Pleasant St
Independence, MO
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Trenton, MO
Marilyn J. (Grant) Nolan

Marilyn J. (Grant) Nolan Obituary
Marilyn J. Nolan passed away September 7, 2019 at the age of 81.

The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St, Independence, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the church. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Marilyn and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019
