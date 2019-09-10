|
Marilyn J. Nolan passed away September 7, 2019 at the age of 81.
The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St, Independence, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the church. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Marilyn and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019