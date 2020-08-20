Marilyn "Lonnie" Geelan, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Tipton Oak Manor in Tipton, MO.
She was born November 10, 1927 to Guy and Mabel (Shapneck) Harris in Lincoln, NE. Her mother died when she was 10 and was raised by her step-mother Joy. She moved to Kansas City to live with her aunt when she was 16, where she met her love, Dan, who shared a birthday with her. They were married on April 14, 1946, in Kansas City and had 4 children. George born on April 25, 1948, Paul born on July 13, 1950, (both preceding them in death in 2005), Frank born on November 10, 1954, and Sue (George) born on April 23, 1958.
She was a working mother who worked at Thriftway when we were growing up, and then for the city of Blue Springs as a billing clerk for the water dept. She was a proud member of the Blue Springs Historical Society for many years before they moved to Texas. After retiring, they moved to Mission, TX to enjoy their retirement. They enjoyed traveling all over; Germany, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, France…. just to name a few of their favorites. She loved collecting stamps, reading, playing cards and dominoes with friends. They moved back to Sedalia Missouri in May, 2018 to be close to family. Dan died shortly after they moved back leaving Lonnie, with their dog Missy. Lonnie loved getting out every weekend to visit family or just go for a ride in the country. Once Covid hit, and she was forced to live in isolation, it was all downhill! She died from 6 months of isolation, depression, no hugs from anyone, and a fear of never being able to leave the nursing home for family time!!! She begged us to make lots of doctor appointments, at least one a week, so she could get out and go for a drive, even if it was to the doctor.
She leaves behind Missy, 3 Granddaughters, Sara of Kansas City, Tiffany (Craig) of New Bloomfield and Valarie (Sean) of Otterville, & 4 Great-Grandkids: Lexie, Porter, Camden and Paisley.
Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be held at Floral Hills East Cemetery.
Memories of Marilyn and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.