Marilyn L. Uptegrove, 82, Independence, MO passed away Feb. 7, 2020.
Private services were held.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of sixty-five years Don Uptegrove, of the home; daughter Teresa Shoaf and husband Doug, Independence, MO; son Bob Uptegrove and wife Charlotte, Wellington, MO; sister Judith Wilke, Grain Valley, MO; brother Ron Martin and wife Lori, Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020