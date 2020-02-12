The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Marilyn L. Uptegrove

Marilyn L. Uptegrove Obituary
Marilyn L. Uptegrove, 82, Independence, MO passed away Feb. 7, 2020.

Private services were held.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of sixty-five years Don Uptegrove, of the home; daughter Teresa Shoaf and husband Doug, Independence, MO; son Bob Uptegrove and wife Charlotte, Wellington, MO; sister Judith Wilke, Grain Valley, MO; brother Ron Martin and wife Lori, Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
