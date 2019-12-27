|
|
Marion Frances Lounsberry, 71 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the family home.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 5 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 3 p.m., until service time Monday at the chapel.
Marion was born August 2, 1948 in Binghamton, NY to Alfred Earl and Frances Russell Wicks. She had worked as a social worker for the State of New York, the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center, Johnson County Mental Health and the Veterans Administration Hospital before she retired in 2012.
She is survived by: 3 children, Heather Saak and husband Robert of Independence, MO, Charles Lounsberry and wife Meghan of Somerville, MA and Jeffrey Lounsberry of Manchester, NH; 3 brothers, Russell Wicks of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ronald Wicks of Estero, FL and Mark Wicks of Manchester, NH; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 13 nieces and nephews around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Samantha Saak in 2003.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 27, 2019