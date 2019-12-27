The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Lounsberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Frances (Wicks) Lounsberry


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marion Frances (Wicks) Lounsberry Obituary
Marion Frances Lounsberry, 71 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the family home.

Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 5 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 3 p.m., until service time Monday at the chapel.

Marion was born August 2, 1948 in Binghamton, NY to Alfred Earl and Frances Russell Wicks. She had worked as a social worker for the State of New York, the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center, Johnson County Mental Health and the Veterans Administration Hospital before she retired in 2012.

She is survived by: 3 children, Heather Saak and husband Robert of Independence, MO, Charles Lounsberry and wife Meghan of Somerville, MA and Jeffrey Lounsberry of Manchester, NH; 3 brothers, Russell Wicks of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ronald Wicks of Estero, FL and Mark Wicks of Manchester, NH; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and 13 nieces and nephews around the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Samantha Saak in 2003.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now