Marion O. Wilkinson, 79, of Grain Valley, MO passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 Meyers Funeral Chapel 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be sent by the donor's choice.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Marion was born June 25, 1940 in Kansas City, MO the son of Olen and Marjorie (Lefholz) Wilkinson who preceded him in death. Marion loved fishing, boating, bird hunting, raising exotic birds, and going to the boats. He worked for the VA hospital in HVAC.
Survivors include his companion Shelley Drake of the home, son Mark and Michelle Wilkinson of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren Jimmy Wilkinson and Amanda Wilkinson, daughter Lisa and Tom Arnold of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren Michelle Wilkinson and Audrey Cisler, great-grandchildren Skyler Wilkinson, Brice Howe, and Dalton Schmedding.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019