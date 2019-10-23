Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion O. Wilkinson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion O. Wilkinson Obituary

Marion O. Wilkinson, 79, of Grain Valley, MO passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 Meyers Funeral Chapel 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be sent by the donor's choice.

Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Marion was born June 25, 1940 in Kansas City, MO the son of Olen and Marjorie (Lefholz) Wilkinson who preceded him in death. Marion loved fishing, boating, bird hunting, raising exotic birds, and going to the boats. He worked for the VA hospital in HVAC.

Survivors include his companion Shelley Drake of the home, son Mark and Michelle Wilkinson of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren Jimmy Wilkinson and Amanda Wilkinson, daughter Lisa and Tom Arnold of Blue Springs, MO, grandchildren Michelle Wilkinson and Audrey Cisler, great-grandchildren Skyler Wilkinson, Brice Howe, and Dalton Schmedding.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel
Download Now