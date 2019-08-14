|
|
|
Marjorie Dean Uhls, 86, a resident of Blue Springs, MO, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 1-2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Marjorie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019